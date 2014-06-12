Wartsila and ABB Sign Maintenance Agreement with Royal Caribbean

Wartsila has signed a 10-year maintenance and technical support agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL), which includes a subcontract with ABB Turbocharging. Described as one of the largest between Wartsila and a marine customer, the service agreement covers 142 Wartsila engines and 170 ABB turbochargers in 36 vessels.

Under the terms of the contract, Wartsila will provide a broad range of services for RCL, including condition monitoring of the engines, individualised technical support, the development and design of new components as well as spare parts supply agreement. ABB Turbocharging will work with Wartsila to provide a customised service package for the turbochargers on the vessels, including scheduled and unscheduled spare parts and labour at ABB workshop.

The agreement supports Wartsila's strategy of offering long-term service agreements that allow customers to focus on their core business.

“The contract will enhance the predictability of Royal Caribbean's operational costs, minimise scheduled and unscheduled maintenance costs as well as optimise the planning of maintenance and spare parts deliveries," said Kimmo Kohtamäki, director of 4-stroke engines at Wartsila.