Royal Caribbean Announces Entertainment for the Quantum

Royal Caribbean International's new ship promises to take entertainment to a new level with a stellar line up of acts, shows and ground breaking technology, the likes of which haven't been seen under one roof, ever before, anywhere in the world, according to the cruise line. The line-up announced today provides a list of firsts including Roboscreens and digital shows projected onto 100 feet wide windows over 20 feet high.

According to Royal Caribbean, from stage shows that take guests on a highly visual and experiential journey of music, sound and performance, to a radically new form of multidimensional entertainment that seamlessly fuses technology with highly trained live performers, stunning visuals and special effects, Quantum of the Seas will deliver an array of first of their kind productions and performances that will leave audiences spellbound.

Two70° is the stage for a futuristic approach to entertainment that pairs the most advanced technology with dancers, singers, aerialists and musicians. At the forefront of the venue is Vistarama, which transforms its expansive floor-to-ceiling windows into any scene, real or imagined, by combining 18 projectors to create an ambient surface over 100 feet wide and over 20 feet tall. Across this expanse, impromptu digital shows come to life in 12K resolution providing the audience with 270 degree views.

In addition, Two70° is home to six Roboscreens each measuring over seven feet high and controlled by robotic arms. The Roboscreens create scenes while soaring and twisting solo, or uniting as one.

"The entertainment in Two70° is simply magical," said Nick Weir, vice president, entertainment. "There is an incredible team of risk takers and dreamers here at Royal Caribbean. We've always brought the best of land to sea, but in Two70° we are creating something that has never been done anywhere else in the world."

He said that the integration of Vistarama and Roboscreens, with live performers, music and special effects, provides an endless landscape for Royal Caribbean to create shows that can only be seen on the Quantum, including Starwater - this original Royal Caribbean production is described as “a highly visual, theatrical spectacle of video mapping, special effects and human artistry that combine to create an awe-inspiring experience designed to appeal to universal human emotions.”

And, Virtual Concert - a world-class concert experience featuring premier musicians, groups and bands that is masterfully captured and projected across Vistarama and all six Roboscreens to transport guests to a virtual experience as impressive as the real thing.

Designed specifically with the music lover in mind, Music Hall is the hottest live music venue onboard and comes alive at night as the heart of the ship's entertainment, featuring bands, musicians, DJs, theme night parties and more, including Wink , a premium late-night performance featuring the Royal Theater cast in an adults-only showcase “that defies inhibitions.”

In addition, the main theater onboard the Quantum, the Royal Theater, takes advantage of the latest technology to create a performance venue that raises the bar once again, Royal said. Seating 1,300 guests, the theater is home to two main shows presented by Royal Caribbean Productions.

Shows include: Sonic Odyssey - featuring a variety of one-of-a-kind majestic instruments, this production includes a signature Earth Harp, a Drum Wall consisting of 136 drums, a Vocal Percussion Jacket, Violin Dress and more. Sonic Odyssey is an original, theatrical production that weaves together a nine-piece live orchestra with a cast of singers, dancers, aerialists and gymnasts.

MAMMA MIA! - which continues to expand on Royal Caribbean's commitment to offering Tony Award-winning Broadway productions at sea; the full two-and-half-hour theatrical version of the smash hit musical will be showcased.

The next ship, the Anthem of the Seas, will have all the technology and venues of a Quantum class ship and the specific performances in these key venues will be announced shortly.

