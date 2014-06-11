Cruise Industry News 101

Blount Offers Savings on Fall Foliage Cruises

Blount Small Ship Adventures is offering savings of 25 percent off on its foliage cruises on its Hudson, Erie Canal, St Lawrence Seaway’ itinerary. With departures on Sept. 2 and Oct. 17, this 13-night river cruise travels between New York and Montreal during the height of this year’s leaf season.

This offer is valid through the dates of departure and includes: Savings of up to $1,575 per person; what Blount calls “free early arrival on select departures;” three meals daily with menus the company describes as fresh, creative and often reflect the local cuisine; refreshments and snacks 24-hours a day; and complimentary beer and wine with lunch and dinner. The ship has a BYOB policy.

Blount operates two ships, the Grande Mariner and Grande Caribe, each of which holds a maximum of 88 passengers.

 

