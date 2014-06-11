ISSA Names New President

ISSA – the International Ship Suppliers and Services Association – has elected a new president. Abdul Hameed Hajah from Singapore will succeed Jens Olsen from Denmark when the latter retires at the end of the year.

At the association’s annual general meeting in Panama the ISSA assembly also elected two new executive vice-presidents to its board: George Saris from Turkey and Vladimir Koval from Ukraine. In addition, Rocky Rocksborough-Smith from Canada was re-elected senior executive vice-president and Alfred Borg from Malta was re-elected treasurer.

Retiring at the end of the year will be Wim van Noortwijk from The Netherlands, former president of ISSA and in recent years ISSA assembly member representing the associate membership. Olsen, as retiring President, will now take over this role.

Matti Kokkala from Finland will also be retiring from the executive board at the end of the year as executive vice-president.