Kristen Chenoweth Named Entertainment Advisor for Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International has announced that it is “pulling out all the stops when it comes to the entertainment offerings for its newest ships, Quantum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas, with a keen eye on pushing boundaries and introducing brand new innovations that have never before been seen on land or sea.”

The cruise line said it has partnered with some of the most creative and talented minds in the industry to lend their expertise, including Quantum of the Seas’ godmother, Kristin Chenoweth, who has been named Quantum Experience Advisor for Entertainment. Chenoweth joins a lineup of Quantum Experience Advisors who are working with Royal Caribbean to ensure the amenities and activities onboard will be nothing short of amazing, including HGTV-star and interior designer Genevieve Gorder, athlete and adventurer Dhani Jones, and James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz.

A triple-threat, Emmy and Tony award-winning performer, Chenoweth brings an invaluable perspective to her role as Advisor for Entertainment. As an advisor, she’s had the opportunity to participate in an executive review committee, previewing the concepts for all of the shows, productions, and themed events in development, and giving feedback on every aspect ranging from sets and music, to costumes, casting and more.

Chenoweth, alongside Nick Weir, Royal Caribbean’s vice president of entertainment, will be hosting a live Google Hangout on Wednesday, June 11, 2014 at 4p.m. (EDT), to reveal the lineup of entertainment offerings onboard the Quantum. Media and consumers alike are invited to preview the next evolution in Royal Caribbean’s entertainment, and have the opportunity to submit questions to Kristin and Nick directly.