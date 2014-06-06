CDU Announces Speakers and Opens Registrations for 2014 Conference

Cruise Down Under (CDU) has announced that its 2014 conference will be held Sept. 3-5 at the Crown Perth, Western Australia.

Three keynote speakers have been announced for the conference, titled “Beyond gateway ports – Navigating new destinations." Crystal Morgan, director deployment planning at Princess Cruises, Colleen Crisp, contracts manager – air and land services at Fred Olsen Line and Steven Young, head of port operations at Carnival UK will address a wide range of current industry topics and guide the discussion around navigating new destination opportunities.

The conference, sponsored by Tourism Western Australia, Fremantle Ports, City of Fremantle and Experience Perth, will include a range of plenary sessions as well as workshops and industry gatherings. Areas of discussion will include the development of itineraries, shore excursion programs, pre and post cruise opportunities, securing contracts, infrastructure and economic benefits. There will be a focus on future itinerary developments beyond the traditional gateway ports.

The CDU said that the conference will offer participants the opportunity to further their knowledge of the industry and gain a first-hand understanding of this continuously expanding and highly competitive market.

The conference is regarded as the major cruise industry event in Australia. Registrations are open to both members and non members of CDU. The conference program and online registration is available on the CDU website.