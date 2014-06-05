Cruise Saint Lawrence Names New Executive Committee

At the 15th Annual General Meeting held on May 29, the board of directors of Cruise the Saint Lawrence (CSL) appointed new officers to the organization's executive committee.

The association announced that its new president is Tony Boemi, vice president of growth and development for the Montréal Port Authority. With Montréal since 2008, Boemi has been active in marine industry affairs for close to four decades.

"In recent years, the Saint Lawrence has developed into a destination of ever increasing popularity with cruise companies, a fact largely attributable to unstinted efforts by the team at Cruise the Saint Lawrence and the latter's outgoing president, as well as to federal and provincial government support for this rapidly developing sector," said the new president in a prepared statement. "Our goal is to become a benchmark destination known the world over, a destination recognized for the quality of passenger greeting operations in each of our member ports of call, as well as for the diversity and originality of tours and excursions available to cruise ships."

Stéphane Sainte-Croix, executive director of the Corporation Escale Gaspésie was appointed vice president and Nancy Houley, manager for cruise markets at the Port of Québec was named Secretary-Treasurer.

Outgoing President Priscilla Nemey, director of tourism and communications with Promotion Saguenay indicated it was with an immense sense of pride that she was wrapping up her six-year term in office, pride in the kinship and cooperation developed over the years among our nine Saint Lawrence ports of call extending from Montréal to the Magdalen Islands.

Cruise the Saint Lawrence groups together partners committed to the promotion and development of the nine ports of call located along the shores of the Saint Lawrence River. The association receives financial support from Economic Development Canada, Tourism Québec and industry partners. The mission of the organization is to position Destination Saint Lawrence with cruise companies by defining and coordinating development efforts and partner/port of call attributes, the ultimate aim being to build a genuine ‘Cruise the Saint Lawrence’ brand.