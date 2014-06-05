Star Signing Ceremony

Genting Hong Kong Limited completed the ceremonial signing of vessel financing facilities in connection with the Company’s two new mega cruise ships that are being constructed by Meyer Werft for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 2017, respectively. The two term loan facilities provide an aggregate financing of up to the US dollar equivalent of EUR1.2 billion (approximately US$1.6 billion at today’s exchange rate) and each has a term of 12 years from the delivery of the vessel. The financing is backed by export credit insurance issued by the German Federal Government.

“The two new cruise ships to be purpose-built for the Asian market will reinforce Star Cruises’ leading position in Asia-Pacific and our commitment to develop the region as an international cruise destination. We are pleased to have secured financing from our key banks that share our vision and we are grateful for their staunch support”, said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genting Hong Kong. The signing ceremony was held at Genting Hong Kong’s headquarters.

Photo: Genting Hong Kong Limited completed the ceremonial signing of the US$1.6 billion vessel financing facilities. Pictures here are Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay (fourth from left), Chairman and CEO of Genting Hong Kong; Hui Lim (third from right), Executive Director of Genting Hong Kong; Heah Sieu Lay (third from left) and Ambrose Lam (second from right), both Independent Non-Executive Directors of Genting Hong Kong and delegates from Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, DNB Bank ASA (Singapore Branch) and KfW IPEX-Bank.