Quantum‘s Global Odyssey

Royal Caribbean International today announced the details of the Quantum of the Seas’ global odyssey, a 53-night journey, departing May 2, 2015, from the New York-metropolitan area to its new home in Shanghai (Baoshan), China. Royal Caribbean said in a prepared statement that the Quantum will take its never-before-seen-at-sea experience globally after the ship’s inaugural winter season in New York from Nov. 2014 through Apr. 2015. Guests sailing the entire Quantum voyage to the other side of the globe will be a part of history as the arrival of Quantum is celebrated at some of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities along the way. The Quantum global odyssey will open for sale on May 20, 2014, for Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members and on May 22 for the general public. Quantum of the Seas will sail for nearly two months, crossing the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean, Arabian Gulf and Indian Ocean. Alternatively, vacationers can choose among five sailings, ranging from three to 16 nights, which comprise the Quantum Global Odyssey: An 11-night trans-Atlantic crossing from Cape Liberty to Spain, departing May 2, 2015, from Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, N.J., to Barcelona, with calls at Ponta Delgada, Azores; and Cartagena and Palma De Mallorca. A 16-night Suez Canal – Barcelona to Dubai itinerary, departing May 13, with calls at Rome (Civitavecchia) and Naples/Capri, Italy; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; and Aqaba, Jordan. A 14-night India & Southeast Asia itinerary, departing May 29, featuring overnights in Dubai, Cochin, and Singapore, as well as calls at Muscat, and Penang. A 3-night Short Malaysia itinerary, departing roundtrip from Singapore on June 12 , calling at Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang). And a nine-night Exotic Asia itinerary that departs June 15 from Singapore to Shanghai (Baoshan), China, with calls at Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Xiamen and an overnight in Hong Kong.