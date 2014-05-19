Costa Deliziosa Delayed by Blackout in Valencia

Costa Crociere issued a statement today confirming that on Sunday, May 18, around 6 p.m. local time, the Costa Deliziosa suffered a blackout while berthed in Valencia. Describing the incident as a technical failure, Costa said that the power supply was restored after a few hours and that at no time was the safety of the ship or the guests at risk. All the relevant authorities were promptly informed. The cause of the problem is still under investigation, Costa said, adding that specialized technicians were on site. The company continued to state that since safety is its number one priority and in order not to expose guests to unacceptable delays and additional discomfort given the time required to fix the problem, guests have been offered complimentary shore activities for today in Valencia. Moreover Costa Crociere is on site with its Care Team to provide assistance and reduce any guests discomfort as much as possible. In addition, the company has planned return charter flights to Rome and Genoa on Tuesday, May 20, for those guests who were supposed to disembark there. Plans have been put in place in order to let guests reach the final destination or hotel stays, pending individual needs. Costa is also offering 50 % refund on the cost of the cruise and a credit of 100 € per person on expenses incurred on board (and the complimentary shore activity in Valencia). Costa is also informing guests that were supposed to start their cruise in Civitavecchia on May 20 that the company is working to find alternative options, which will be announced over the next hours.