Disney Returning to Hawaii, West Coast and Galveston in 2015

Disney Cruise Line has announced that it will return to the West Coast with departures from San Diego, in addition to Hawaii and Galveston in 2015.

The cruise line said it will explore the Hawaiian Islands with two special 10-night cruises in September between Vancouver and Honolulu aboard the Disney Wonder.

The Wonder will sail six cruises from San Diego: five-night sailings departing Oct. 4, 11 and 18, calling at Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada; a three-night cruise on Oct. 1 to Ensenada, and two-night weekend getaways departing Oct. 9 and 16.

Disney is also returning to Galveston, with the Wonder sailing a series of seven-day cruises from Galveston with November and December departures, in addition to a six-night sailing. The seven-day cruises will call at Key West, Nassau and Castaway Cay.