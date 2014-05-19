Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Disney Returning to Hawaii, West Coast and Galveston in 2015

Disney Cruise Line has announced that it will return to the West Coast with departures from San Diego, in addition to Hawaii and Galveston in 2015.

The cruise line said it will explore the Hawaiian Islands with two special 10-night cruises in September between Vancouver and Honolulu aboard the Disney Wonder.

The Wonder will sail six cruises from San Diego: five-night sailings departing Oct. 4, 11 and 18, calling at Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada; a three-night cruise on Oct. 1 to Ensenada, and two-night weekend getaways departing Oct. 9 and 16.

Disney is also returning to Galveston, with the Wonder sailing a series of seven-day cruises from Galveston with November and December departures, in addition to a six-night sailing. The seven-day cruises will call at Key West, Nassau and Castaway Cay.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Turks