Azamara Announces Destination-Immersive 2016 Sailings

Azamara Club Cruises promises that it will not just be calling at destinations, but truly visiting them, as the line announced its annual deployment for 2016. Azamara’s twin ships,the Azamara Journey and Quest, will take up-market travelers to offbeat locales in Australia and New Zealand, the Far East and Southeast Asia, the Arabian Gulf, and the West Indies, totaling 204 ports of call in 70 countries.

The line said it will be delivering more authentic experiences with the cruise line’s hallmark longer stays and more overnights in ports for night touring. The ships will remain in port when most other ships have departed for the day. They will stay past 8 p.m. during more than 175 calls and overnight on more than 100 calls. Azamara will also take guests on new adventures in 2016, with 44 new maiden calls in Australia and New Zealand, United Arab Emirates and Oman, Europe and the West Indies.

In addition to upscale services and amenities, AzAmazing Evenings events will be offered on every voyage, an exclusive, unique, and complimentary evening tour that showcases a destination’s distinct culture and flavor. Guests also can choose unique and immersive experiences through Azamara’s new Insider Access and Nights and Cool Places Land Discovery (shore excursion) programs. Azamara Club Cruises’ 2016 full-year, destination-immersion program is now open for bookings.