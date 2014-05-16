Silversea Modifies Black Sea Itineraries

Silversea Cruises has modified the itineraries for four Black Sea voyages originally scheduled to call in Yalta, Sevastopol, or Odessa this year, taking into account the unsettled situation in Ukraine, according to the cruise line.

The Silver Spirit's July 21 seven-day sailing will remain entirely a Black Sea itinerary with Trabzon replacing Odessa, while three new nine-day voyages will focus on destinations in Greece and Turkey, but also retain the original Black Sea ports of Constanza and Nessebur.

The new nine-day voyages, Silver Cloud's October 13 sailing and Silver Spirit's voyages of August 20 and September 29, have been enhanced with an added perk. Departing from Constanza, guests may enjoy a complimentary full-day Silversea Experience in Bucharest with its tree-lined avenues, architecture, and vibrant atmosphere. Highlights include a scenic drive through Romania's countryside, a Romanian-style lunch, and an exploration of the capital city's Palace of Parliament, Patriarchal Hill, open-air Village Museum, and Revolution Square. Alternatively, guests may opt for a $200 per guest onboard credit.