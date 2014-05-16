More New Ship Orders Imminent?

Has MSC Cruises and Fincantieri reached an agreement to build two cruise ships, with the first delivery in 2017? According to Italian sources, the ships will be in the same size range as MSC’s newsbuildings at STX France. A spokesperson for Fincantieri said the rumors were “only speculation;” MSC did not comment. Earlier this year, however, sources at the shipyard said that Fincantieri was working with MSC, but that was prior to the cruise line announcing its agreement with STX.

In other reports from Italy, a new two-ship order from Prestige Cruises for its Oceania brand is rumored. Prestige did not respond to a request for comment.