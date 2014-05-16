Norwegian Jewel Completes Drydock Before Alaska Season

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that Norwegian Jewel will re-enter service on May 17, 2014 following a two-week dry dock where the ship received numerous enhancements before her summer season in Alaska. The Jewel will sail from Houston, starting October 11.

Norwegian Jewel is the first ship to be retrofitted with the O’Sheehan’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill (first introduced on Norwegian Epic and also on Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway). In addition, the ship’s Moderno Churrascaria, the Brazilian-style steakhouse, was relocated to Deck 13 and the Sugarcane Mojito Bar, first introduced on Norwegian Getaway, was added adjacent to the new restaurant.

Guests will also be able to enjoy delicious cannoli and cupcakes from Carlo’s Bake Shop by Buddy Valastro, star of TLC’s Cake Boss and Next Great Baker, that has been added in the Java Café. A number of additional guest area enhancements include: updates to the Casino and Photo Gallery, new carpets and flooring throughout guest areas, window replacements, upgrades in galley areas and updates to the pool deck.

Norwegian’s digital signage, first introduced on Norwegian Breakaway, will also be added to the ship over the summer. The interactive touch screen signs will allow guests to order specialty items, get directions and reserve dining and shore excursions simply with a scan of their stateroom key.

Norwegian said that technical modernizations also took place during the dry dock. The ship is being outfitted with Green Tech Marine Scrubbers, in order to reduce fuel emissions, overall energy consumption, and the company’s environmental footprint. In addition, the cruise line stated that the ship will receive an Azipod hydrodynamic upgrade and state-of-the-art silicone paint on the hull, in order to further improve fuel efficiency.

Norwegian Jewel will also benefit from the installation of shore power connectivity. Additional significant technical and safety updates include: lifeboat and tender boat release systems upgrade; thrusters and stabilizer maintenance; and ballast and bilge piping replacement.

Starting May 17, 2014, Norwegian Jewel begins a series of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle through September 13, 2014. Ports of call on this itinerary include Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, Alaska as well as Victoria, British Columbia. Following the Alaska cruise season, Norwegian Jewel repositions to Houston and begins sailing a series of Western Caribbean cruises on October 11, 2014, with stops in Cozumel, Mexico; Belize City, Belize; and Banana Coast, Honduras.