Port Metro Vancouver: Expecting Record Traffic on May 17

Port Metro Vancouver has announced that on Saturday, May 17, cruise passenger volumes at Canada Place and Ballantyne Pier cruise terminals are expected to be at a peak, with over 14,500 embarking and disembarking passengers expected between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm. On this busy cruise day, higher than normal traffic volumes are anticipated in the downtown core, along with increased demand for taxis and the use of public transportation.

In an effort to accommodate the high number of passengers, Port Metro Vancouver is working with cruise lines, the City of Vancouver, Tourism Vancouver, Vancouver taxi companies and other transportation service providers to raise awareness about the significantly increased demand.

The port said that in order to minimize congestion, it is particularly important that arriving passengers do not come to the Canada Place or Ballantyne cruise terminal prior to their scheduled embarkation time in order to avoid further congestion while disembarking passengers are leaving their ships. Given the significant number of passengers utilizing these facilities, Port Metro Vancouver is advising those going to the terminal to make transportation arrangements in advance. All passengers embarking at Canada Place are asked to report to Hall C in the Vancouver Convention Centre-East.

Port Metro Vancouver will have additional staff on site to assist with passenger inquiries. There will also be additional staff on site in conjunction with VPD Traffic Authority managing traffic and pedestrian flows at nearby crosswalks.

Every cruise call through Vancouver generates $2 million in economic activity, benefiting local businesses. In 2014, Vancouver will see more than 812,000 passengers on 243 calls by 29 cruise ships, adding an estimated $486 million to the local economy.