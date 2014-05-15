MSC Cruises (USA) Ramps Up “Serving You” for Travel Agents

MSC Cruises (USA) has announced that it has doubled its North American sales force. The announcement includes the promotion of Wayne Peyreau to regional vice president of sales USA, and the appointment of Denise Reichwein as the new regional sales director for the North Eastern region.

“More than ever, MSC Cruises is committed to the North American market, and we understand how critical the support of our travel agent partners is to building awareness and sales,” said Ken Muskat, executive vice president of sales, PR & guest services. “These new sales team members – under the leadership of Wayne and Denise in the U.S. and Ian Patterson, managing director, Canada – demonstrate how seriously we take the human factor to growth in this market.”

Since he joined MSC Cruises in 2011, Peyreau has been instrumental in shaping the U.S. sales organization with responsibility for field sales, national accounts, inside sales and sales service. He has helped restructure the sales organization to better support the line’s travel agent partners by implementing and overseeing training, sales CRM management, developing new reporting tools and building preferred relationships with national accounts, among others.

Peyreau will be responsible for USA South field sales managers throughout Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia as well as the business development specialists and sales support specialists at the Ft. Lauderdale headquarters.

Reichwein brings more than a quarter century of industry experience to MSC Cruises as the newly appointed regional sales director for the North Eastern region of the U.S. She will be responsible for managing the USA north field sales managers covering New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware, and Washington, DC.

Prior to MSC, she spent seven years at Royal Caribbean International as a business development manager in Eastern Pennsylvania, focusing on new business and building relationships with travel agent partners. She also brings a point-of-view from the other side of the desk with more than 20 years of travel agency experience. She has earned her master cruise counselor, is a lifetime member of CLIA Education Programs and currently enrolled in the Elite Cruise Counselor Program.

These key positions held by Peyreau, Reichwein and Patterson, along with the addition of the new business development managers, business development specialists, sales support specialists and sales service team, provide a full complement of seasoned sales professionals to assist and support the travel agent community, according to MSC.

A series of Serving You road show events are scheduled to kick-off on May 29 in Atlanta and continue throughout 2014 in more than 20 major markets and regions.