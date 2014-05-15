Finnlines Selects Warsila Scrubbers

Wartsila had announced that Finnlines has ordered its exhaust gas cleaning system for six of its Baltic and North Sea passenger and freight vessels. The company said the vessels will be able to operate in compliance with the new environmental regulations while continuing to run on heavy fuel oil. The systems will also operate in compliance with the water discharge criteria.

The order calls for one scrubber system for each of the six vessels, with the two main engines on each vessel being connected to a single integrated scrubber. Both concept design and basic design engineering services are included as needed for plan approval by Class and Flag notations. The equipment will be delivered during November and December of this year.

According to Wartsila, its systems represent a viable retrofit option that enables owners and operators to comply with the legislation.

The open loop scrubber systems that have been selected for this application utilize seawater to remove the SOx from the vessel's exhaust. The company said that chemicals are not required since the natural alkalinity of seawater neutralises the acid created by the reaction of the SOx with water.