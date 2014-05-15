TUI Announces Party for All for Mein Schiff 3 Christening

TUI Cruises is inviting all Mein Schiff fans to celebrate the new Mein Schiff 3 in the St. Pauli fish market in Hamburg, starting at 7 pm on June 12, featuring an outside concert. The party follows the christening by Godmother Helen Fischer.

The theme of the party will be “diamond meets pearl,” diamond referring to the ship and the pearl being Hamburg. The high-energy Hamburg band Sarajen will play, followed by a one-hour performance by Helen Fischer.

At 9 pm, Men Schiff 3 will leave the pier and sail alongside the fish market where the fireworks start at 10:30 pm.