Cruise Industry News Annual Report

TUI Announces Party for All for Mein Schiff 3 Christening

TUI Cruises is inviting all Mein Schiff fans to celebrate the new Mein Schiff 3 in the St. Pauli fish market in Hamburg, starting at 7 pm on June 12, featuring an outside concert. The party follows the christening by Godmother Helen Fischer.

The theme of the party will be “diamond meets pearl,” diamond referring to the ship and the pearl being Hamburg. The high-energy Hamburg band Sarajen will play, followed by a one-hour performance by Helen Fischer.

At 9 pm, Men Schiff 3 will leave the pier and sail alongside the fish market where the fireworks start at 10:30 pm.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News 101
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide