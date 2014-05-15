Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Queen Elizabeth in Drydock at Blohm + Voss

The Queen Elizabeth arrived for her first scheduled drydock today at Blohm + Voss in Hamburg.

The overhaul of the 2010-built ship will include the inspection and modification of the propulsion systems (two Azipods) as well as a scrubber installation. To improve the electric power supply onboard, a generator set will be exchanged. All 16 tenders and lifeboats will be examined for serviceability and if required, maintenance work will be carried out.

Several cabins will be refurbished, some restaurant areas will be modified and new carpets will be laid.

A new hull coating in traditional Cunard-style Federal Grey as well as routine maintenance work and inspections by the class society.

The ship is scheduled to sail for Southampton on June 1.

 

