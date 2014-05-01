Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

RINA USA Announces Agreement with Moorsom Consulting

RINA USA, the U.S. arm of international classification society RINA Services, has announced its affiliation with the Moorsom Consulting Group (MCG).

MCG will assist RINA USA in the provision of tonnage admeasurement technical services for all US flag vessels regardless of class. With field staff in most major U.S. ports, MCG is uniquely placed to be able to provide tonnage admeasurement services for all vessel types, both new construction and major modifications.

As part of RINA’s marketing strategy for the U.S., it’s affiliation with Moorsom will serve to enhance a timely service offering to clients for U.S. tonnage admeasurements.

 

