GE LM2500+ Gas Turbines To Power U.S. Navy’s America

GE Marine has reported that the United States Navy’s future USS America (LHA 6) amphibious assault ship recently completed successful acceptance sea trials powered by two GE LM2500+ marine gas turbines. Acceptance sea trials were conducted in the Gulf of Mexico.

“The selection of the LM2500+ gas turbines offers propulsion commonality for this first-in-class ship with the U.S. Navy’s USS Makin Island LHD 8 amphibious assault ship. The LHD 8 was the first U.S. Navy ship to use this hybrid propulsion system configuration, as well as the first military application of the LM2500+ gas turbine,” said Brien Bolsinger, vice president, marine operations, GE Marine.

The LHA 6 ship's hybrid mechanical-electric propulsion system consists of two LM2500+ gas turbines and two, 5,000 horsepower auxiliary propulsion motors, allowing the ship to reach speeds in excess of 20 knots. The hybrid propulsion system enables the ship's propellers to be driven either by the gas turbines or by the electric motors, which are powered from the ship service electrical system. The hybrid propulsion system allows the ship to operate in a more fuel efficient mode throughout its speed range,

America-class ships are 844 feet long, 106 feet wide and displace 44,971 long tons, and can accommodate a crew of 1,204 (102 officers) and 1,687 troops. The LM2500+ gas turbines were manufactured at GE’s Evendale, Ohio, facility.