Ponant To Take Bookings More than a Year Out

Compagnie du Ponant has announced that it is now accepting bookings more than a year out. Beginning April 15, 2014, guests will be able to book new itineraries for Summer 2015, which include 70 cruise programs, from April to October 2015, in the Arctic, Northern Europe and the Baltic, the Mediterranean and Japan.

Known for their destination-rich itineraries, Compagnie du Ponant’s Northwest Passage sailing was just selected as one of National Geographic Traveler magazine’s ninth annual 50 Tours of a Lifetime, in the May 2014 issue.

According to Ponant, its allure is the expedition-style of cruising as close to protected sites as possible with three 132-stateroom sister ships, Le Boreal, L’Austral and Le Soléal and the 64-stateroom, three-mast sailing yacht Le Ponant.

Two new destinations on offer for the Summer 2015 season are Alaska, which completes Ponant’s Arctic sailings to the Russian Arctic, Spitsbergen, the Norwegian fjords, Iceland, Greenland and the Great Canadian North; and Japan, where Ponant now offers sailings during the festive hanami, cherry blossom season.

For Summer 2015 departures, Ponant said guests will enjoy extra benefits and savings including all-inclusive fares with all meals, open bar, gratuities, port charges, taxes and fees included in the pricing. Select itineraries also offer air inclusive options.

In addition are Ponant Bonus Fares, offering the lowest prices for those who book the earliest, and exclusive new advantages for Ponant Yacht Club members. Members enjoy free excursions, discounts on future cruises, upgrades, and a 50% discount on Wi-Fi for select levels.