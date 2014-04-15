San Souci Hosts AIDAbella Passengers and Crew for Farewell Party

San Souci Ports organized a farewell party for all the passengers and crew aboard the ADAbella in Santo Domingo earlier this month. Making 11 calls during the season, the AIDAbella brought 22,179 visitors, mostly Germans, to the Dominican Republic port.

The AIDAbella’s Caribbean season ran from mid-November, and at the farewell event, passengers and crew could enjoy the sounds of the musical group Sabor a Son, playing a variety of Dominican rythms, as well as the Bienvenio y Milagros, two dancers performing traditional dances. Dominican beverages such as Presidente beer and Ron Brugal were also offered.

Sharon Mei, commercial director of Sans Souci Ports, said that that this port is committed to being an ambassador of Dominican culture as well as promoting Santo Domingo as a top cruise travel destination. In Mei’s words, the Port of Santo Domingo is working to provide to each cruise guest remarkable memories from their visit to this destination.

A wide range of shore excursions include a Colonial city tour, a Santo Domingo’s botanical garden tour, a safari, a Golf Tour in Guavaberry, diving at Juan Dolio beaches and, of course, the Rum Tour at the San Pedro de Macoris historical center.

According to a Sans Souci Ports statement, it is a unique multipurpose private port (cruise, cargo, events and ferry), efficient and safe, service oriented to the preservation of the environment and socially engaged.