Norwegian Introduces Three New Grammy Experience Performers

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the next three artists that will perform on board Norwegian Getaway’s Grammy Experience at Sea: Sugar Blue, a Grammy-award-winning harmonica performer; Carolyn Malachi, a Grammy-nominated soul-fusion artist; and Roddie Romero, a Grammy-nominated Louisiana artist.

When Sugar Blue joins the Getaway on April 12, 2014, the cruise line said “he will dazzle guests with his harmonica mastery.” Described as the Jimi Hendrix and Charlie Parker of the harmonica, his style is said to be melodically fluid and instantly recognizable. Born in Harlem, New York, Blue grew up listening to performances by some of the world’s most renowned artists at the Apollo Theater. His fate was sealed when he received a harmonica for his 10th birthday and since then he has been performing worldwide. He has recorded and appeared with Willie Dixon, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Prince, Stan Getz, Ray Charles and many others. Blue won a Grammy in 1985 for Best Traditional Blues Recording as a featured performer on the album Blues Explosion, which was recorded live at the Montreux Jazz Festival. Blue will perform on the Getaway through June 14, 2014.

Carolyn Malachi is known for her brand of soul music, emerged as a star following the release of her Grammy-nominated single, Orion, in 2011. According to Norwegian, her unique spoken-word meets hip-hop, R&B and jazz-fusion style of music. Malachi is also a philanthropic social activist who has used her music to become a force for good by supporting international non-profit organizations such as The School Fund, which has already funded over 10,000 classroom hours for students in Tanzania and East Africa. Guests will be entertained on the Getaway from June 15 through August 1, 2014.

Following Malachi, Roddie Romero, a Grammy-nominated Louisiana artist who has been performing internationally for over 20 years, will join the ship. Known for his authentic, traditional Cajun and zydeco music, this Louisiana-roots rocker puts on an energetic show that Norwegian said will get guests up to dance. Romero has recently performed on board Norwegian Pearl during Cayamo, one of the line’s music festival series events in partnership with Sixthman. Romero will perform on Getaway from August 2 through August 30, 2014.