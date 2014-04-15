Celebrity Partners with 2014 Tribeca Film Festival

Celebrity Cruises has announced that it will showcase its culinary flair and style as partner of the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The cruise line is sponsoring a takeover of the concessions for two evenings at the SVA Theater in Chelsea and will host the festival’s Food Feast Stage at the street fair.

Celebrity will stage a full-scale takeover of the movie theater concessions at the SVA Theatre located at 333 West 23 Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues in Chelsea on Tuesday, April 22 for screenings at 8:30pm and 9:30pm; and Wednesday, April 23 at 8:45pm and 9:30pm.

Celebrity will offer its own premium spin on movie theater snacks with a menu consisting of: ale cheddar nachos; kobe beef hot dogs, pickled vegetables, togarashi, roasted nori, kewpie mayonnaise; caramel corn, almond toffee and chipotle jack popcorn; pretzel sticks caramelized apple brown mustard; reel sheel mini-cupcakes; cotton candy; Godiva chocolate bars; and Terra chips

“We are happy to note that this year we are returning as hosts of the Tribeca Food Feast Stage, offering food lovers a chance to watch neighborhood chefs create innovative dishes on a show kitchen stage,” said John Suley, associate vice president of food and beverage operations for Celebrity.“We will feature members of Celebrity’s James Beard featured chefs plus cooking demonstrations by local chefs.”

The Tribeca Family Festival Street Fair, free and open to the public, features a lineup of events, performances and programs for the whole family.

Celebrity has also partnered with Scratch Events’ DJ offering SPIN ART on branded vinyl records. According to the cruise line, the street fair provides an opportunity for the premium vacation brand to interact with families at this festive event. This year’s Tribeca street fair will take place on Saturday, April 26, from 10 am to 6 pm, on Greenwich Street from Chambers to Hubert Streets.

The Tribeca festival claims to help filmmakers reach the broadest possible audience, enabling the international film community and general public to experience cinema and promote New York City as a major filmmaking center.

It was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 following the attacks on the World Trade Center, to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan.

Tribeca has screened more than 1,500 films from more than 80 countries since its first edition in 2002. Since inception, it has attracted an international audience of more than 4.5 million attendees and has generated an estimated $850 million in economic activity for New York City.