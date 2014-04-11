Costa Features Spin Master Games for Younger Passengers

Costa Crociere is promising younger passengers more fun with Spin Master games offered across the whole fleet, after the initial introduction onboard the Costa Pacifica and Serena late last year.

In this second phase of the collaboration between Spin Master Italy (Spin Master exclusive agent for Italy) and Costa, the children’s entertainment program has been enriched with Meccano games, the classic construction system game recently acquired by Spin Master.

Together with the arrival of Meccano, all entertainment offerings will be aboard the whole fleet, and all of them will feature the Spin Master games: mission impossible with Spy Gear covert mission kits for secret agents, fun “drawing” for toddlers and their mums on the magic Aquadoodle color mat, hovering or bouncing off walls with AtmoSphere, aerial acrobatics with the remote control AirHogs, and courses on how to spread their wings and guide the Flying Fairy.

“In this way,” the cruise line said, “each Costa ships will turn into a floating game room, where kids can spend play hours, between the destinations on the itinerary and during the cruises in the programs for spring and summer 2014 in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

This collaboration between Spin Master and Costa Cruises will then continue on November 2014, with the launch of the fleet's new flagship Costa Diadema.