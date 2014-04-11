Norwegian Partners with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that the line has become the presenting sponsor of the Brooklyn Show programming franchise at Barclays Center, including concerts and major events.

As part of Norwegian’s integrated marketing platform, the line will receive branding on select arena controlled assets, including LED signage throughout the arena space during concerts, events and Brooklyn Family shows. In addition, Norwegian branding will be incorporated into pre, during and post show communications.

Norwegian will also sponsor the “Cruise like a Norwegian Barclays Center Sweepstakes,” which will run on barclayscenter.com and be promoted through Barclays Center social channels. Each month, one winner will receive four tickets to a Brooklyn Show or Brooklyn Family event of choice, along with $100 for food and beverage during the event. Additionally, at the end of 2014, one lucky winner will win a cruise for four people.

“New York City is a key market for us, and partnering with Barclays Center for its dynamic concert and family shows allows us to expose our brand to entertainment lovers who are attending arena events,” said Kevin Sheehan, CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “As a leader in cruise ship entertainment, this partnership gives us a unique opportunity to showcase our innovative entertainment options to an entirely new audience.”