James E. Caponiti New President of American Maritime Congress



The American Maritime Congress (AMC), a non-profit organization representing the U.S. maritime industry, has announced the appointment of James E. Caponiti as president. Caponiti joined AMC as executive director in October 2011 upon the completion of more than 38 years of service with the Federal government. Caponiti’s appointment as President was effective on March 12, 2014. In that capacity, he oversees AMC business affairs, promotes its message on behalf of the United States maritime industry, and manages its daily operations.

“We are fortunate to have someone with the depth of experience on maritime issues that Caponiti has amassed over a long career in government and during his recent tenure with AMC,” said Marshall Ainley, AMC board chairman and president of Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA). “Throughout his service to our industry, Jim has been committed to strengthening the U.S. Merchant Marine to maintain the viability of maritime jobs while promoting the economic and national security of the United States.”

Caponiti has broad maritime experience stemming from more than three decades with the Maritime Administration (MARAD), an agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation, which culminated in his role as the senior career executive at MARAD. His expertise spans most of the agency’s promotional programs supporting the U.S.-flag industry, and most significantly he was responsible for the development, implementation, and management of the Maritime Security Program (MSP) and its companion program the Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement (VISA).