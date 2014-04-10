Odessa Launches its 2014 Season

The Hamburg arrived in Odessa in the Ukraine yesterday. Coming from Nessebar, the ship carried 271 passengers and will stay in Odessa for two days, according to port officials. The Hamburg is operated by Plantours Kreuzfahrten.

Excursions offered include a visit to the Opera House and a concert of classic music by the artists of the Philharmonic Hall yesterday, and a visit to the Literary Museum. Today, which, the port said is celebrated as the Odessa Liberation Day from German occupants, a number of passengers went sightseeing around the city.

According to tradition, the first passenger ashore each season is presented with a gift by the port authority. It was presented by Elvira Leshchinskaya, the head of of Development & External Relations Department, to Klaus Langhardt, 56, from Braunschweig in Germany. It is Langhardt’s second visit to Odessa on a cruise ship, because he “was astonished by the aura of the city, and wanted to get to know the architecture, cathedrals, museums, more closely.”