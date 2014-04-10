Venice Marks Official Opening of New Terminal

Venice will mark the official opening of its new Cruise Terminal 109-110 on Tuesday, April 15.

The new terminal is 14,000 square meters on two levels, with 1,000 seats for passengers, and 84 check-in stations. There are also 500 additional parking spaces with more efficient movement of cars, coaches and trucks. A tunnel allows trucks direct access to the ships for baggage, provisioning and waste disposal.

The 12 million euro terminal was completed in 12 months and will be able to accommodate passengers for two ships at time, berthed at the 109-110 and 1070-108 piers.

Expected to be present at the opening are the mayor of Venice, Giorgio Orsoni, the president of the Province of Venice, Francesca Zaccariotto, and the president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia.