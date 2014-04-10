Quebec: Spring and Summer Events

Among the many events and activities in Quebec this spring and summer is the 350th anniversary of the Notre- Dame de Quebec, the first cathedral built on the continent and the first Catholic parish established in the Americas north of the Spanish colonies.

Notre-Dame de Québec will also have the first Holy Door installed outside Europe. The religious heritage across the Québec City region comprises over 130 churches, 20 convent chapels, two cathedrals and two basilicas. Each of these ancestral sites bears witness to the origins of the many immigrants who settled in what once was the colony of New France.

Other attractions in Quebec this spring include the city’s nightlife, shopping, X-treme sports, pro sports games and concerts.

For fitness oriented visitors there are a wellness centers and spas, offering massages, Turkish steam or whirlpool bath; body wraps; hydrotherapy treatment; and Finnish saunas. These wellness centers are open year-round.

Men and women can prove how tough they are with a whole range of physically and mentally challenging outdoor activities, including white-water rafting, rock climbing, mountain biking, and more.

Visitors can also walk the so-called New France Route – the original road linking Quebec neighborhoods and see how the New France evolved. Wine tastings and art galleries are part of the experience.