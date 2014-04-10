Cruise Industry News 101

Quebec: Spring and Summer Events

Among the many events and activities in Quebec this spring and summer is the 350th anniversary of the Notre- Dame de Quebec, the first cathedral built on the continent and the first Catholic parish established in the Americas north of the Spanish colonies.

Notre-Dame de Québec will also have the first Holy Door installed outside Europe. The religious heritage across the Québec City region comprises over 130 churches, 20 convent chapels, two cathedrals and two basilicas. Each of these ancestral sites bears witness to the origins of the many immigrants who settled in what once was the colony of New France.

Other attractions in Quebec this spring include the city’s nightlife, shopping, X-treme sports, pro sports games and concerts.

For fitness oriented visitors there are a wellness centers and spas, offering massages, Turkish steam or whirlpool bath; body wraps; hydrotherapy treatment; and Finnish saunas. These wellness centers are open year-round.

Men and women can prove how tough they are with a whole range of physically and mentally challenging outdoor activities, including white-water rafting, rock climbing, mountain biking, and more.

Visitors can also walk the so-called New France Route – the original road linking Quebec neighborhoods and see how the New France evolved. Wine tastings and art galleries are part of the experience.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News 101
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report