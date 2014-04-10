Cruise Industry News 101

Port Tampa Bay Announces Channelside Ruling

he Port of Tampa Bay has announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware has dismissed an adversary complaint filed by the Liberty group in a ruling on motions to dismiss filed by Port Tampa Bay and the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, in Special Liquidation.  Last week, the Court heard arguments on the motions to dismiss the adversarial complaint made by the Liberty group related to the Channelside retail center. Based on those arguments, the port said, the court dismissed all four counts in the Liberty group’s complaint.

Last year, the Liberty group failed in its bid to take control of the Channelside property, and since then Liberty has been attempting to hinder the redevelopment of the property into a first-class specialty retail center.  Port Tampa Bay believes the Court’s ruling today is the first step in returning Channelside as a jewel of downtown Tampa.

“The port looks forward to moving forward in our efforts to bring about the full potential of Channelside for the benefit and enjoyment of all the people of Tampa Bay,” Paul Anderson, port president and CEO, said.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Blohm Voss
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide