SuperStar Virgo Makes Inaugural Call to Kaohsiung

The SuperStar Virgo arrived yesterday at Kaohsiung, the first call of its Hong Kong deployment this year, with more than 1,600 passengers from Hong Kong, China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Korea.

At Banana Pier, the ship and passengers received a welcome with a traditional dragon and lion dance performance arranged by the City of Kaohsiung, which also offered passengers authentic Taiwanese souvenirs. The welcome ceremony was attended by Kaohsiung government officials including the mayor of Kaohsiung, Chen Chu, deputy mayor of Kaohsiung, Lee Yung-Te, director of Kaohsiung tourism board, Hsu Chuan-Sheng, and the management of Genting Hong Kong.

Blondel So, COO of Genting, thanked the Kaohsiung government for their hospitality. He said: “Kaohsiung is the most stunning coastal city of Taiwan. The city is in close proximity to Hong Kong. Our first Star Cruises voyage from Hong Kong to Kaohsiung dates back 20 years. From April to October, the Virgo will be offering 28 cruises from Hong Kong to Kaohsiung, bringing approximately 50,000 international visitors to the city, further boosting the cruise economy of Taiwan. There are many options available to Taiwanese travelers. They may fly to Hong Kong and cruise back to Kaohsiung, Taichung or Keelung on the Virgo or board from any of these three Taiwanese ports to cruise to Hong Kong. Passengers can choose to disembark in Hong Kong and fly or sail back to Taiwan. They may even continue their cruise holiday from Hong Kong to Sanya and Halong Bay to take advantage of the flexibility and convenience we offer.”

When the SuperStar Virgo was berthed at Kaohsiung, Genting invited more than 100 children, who have survived typhoon Morakot, to tour the vessel with the director of the social affairs bureau of Kaohsiung, Chang Nai-Chien, and other guests. The children, most of whom had never been aboard a cruise ship, were treated to afternoon tea and entertained by the crew.

Star Cruises will host an open house for the public on SuperStar Virgo this Friday, April 11, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Photo: Over 100 students, who survived typhoon Morakot, enjoyed the opportunity to tour the SuperStar Virgo and meet Captain Magnus Gottberg.

