Malaga Carries Out Bonded Luggage Operation

The Port of Malaga has announced that it has carried out a bonded luggage intermodal operation for P&O’s Ventura with 2,538 passengers on board. The bonded luggage was unloaded and after custom security proceedings was transported directly from the ship to the airport.

In a reverse operation, a total of 2,393 passengers coming through the Málaga Airport embarked the same ship. The inbound luggage was checked in its origin cities and was transported directly from the airport to the ship, after passing through the corresponding security scanning at the cruise terminal.

The port said this operation represented a movement of more than 5,000 passengers in about 100 coaches and 6,000 pieces of luggage, which were moved between the ship and the airport on 14 trucks.

The success of the operation was attributed to collaboration between the customs administration, cruise terminal and airport operators.

According to the port, this was the first bonded luggage movement carried out in a Spanish port.

 

April 22, 2018
