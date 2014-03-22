Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Mazatlan Steps Up in Passenger Accident

The Port Authority of Mazatlan stepped up this past week when two passengers suffered an accident on a wave runner.

From the Norwegian Star, one passenger, identified as a 71-year old male, died in the incident.

According to a statement from the port, the shipping agent reported the incident to the port authority, which in turn notified the Secretary of Tourism for the State of Sinaloa, who personally went to the cruise terminal to assist the surviving passenger.

After making a statement to the local authorities, the passenger was accommodated overnight in a hotel and flown to the next port, Puerto Vallarta, to rejoin the ship, escorted and assisted by an executive of the ministry of tourism.

 

 

