Mein Schiff 1 to Drydock at Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven

Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven has announced that TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 1 will drydock there from April 24 to May 2.

In addition to routine maintenance, the ship will also undergo inspection of all sea-cocks, shafts and rudders and, above all, the overhaul of both stabilizers and five bow and stern thrusters, according to the yard. The entire ship will also be painted and tank steel repairs carried out.

Lloyd Werft said that it expects the biggest and most challenging job will be the extensive work and upgrades of the ship’s air conditioning system.

The Mein Schiff 1 is the former Galaxy of Celebrity Cruises that was converted for the German market at Lloyd Werft five years ago.

Photo: From left to right: Rudiger Pallentin of Lloyd Werft, Richard J. Vogel and Frank Kuhlmann of TUI Cruises, Carsten J. Haake of Lloyd Werft.