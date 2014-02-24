Cruise Industry News 101

New Orleans Minimally Impacted by Upriver Oil Spill

The U.S. Coast Guard reopened the portion of the Mississippi River, which falls within the Port of New Orleans’ jurisdiction, today at 10 a.m.

The Coast Guard restricted vessel traffic on the Mississippi River Feb. 23 following a vessel collision and oil spill Feb. 22 about 50 miles upriver from the Port of New Orleans. Those restrictions were lifted Monday morning with the condition that vessels certify that their hulls are clean.

Ten ships were delayed at the Port, five awaiting departure at Port docks and five directed to anchorages downriver awaiting entry to the Port. Coast Guard officials allowed two cruise ships at the Port’s cruise terminals Feb. 23 to sail as scheduled.

“As always safety and the environment are our top priorities,” said Gary LaGrange, Port president and CEO. “We work closely with the Coast Guard and entire maritime community to ensure commerce moves as soon as it is safe to do so.”

 

