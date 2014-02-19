Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Princess Puts Denali on Sale

The heart of Alaska is center stage with Princess Cruises’ new Denali on Sale, offering fares as low as $99 per day for a cruise and tour vacation, or an upgrade from a balcony to a mini suite for $199. The sale offers special rates on Alaskan land and sea vacations to attractions such as Denali National Park and Glacier Bay National Park.

Combining a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers Alaska cruise with a land tour to Alaska’s interior, Princess cruises and tours begin at $990 per person for a 10-day vacation. Travelers will enjoy accommodations at Princess’ own wilderness lodges and exclusive rail car service as they explore the Denali area and Mt. McKinley, North America’s tallest peak.

Price examples of cruise and tour combinations include: 10-nights at $990 for an interior cabin, $1,599 for a balcony cabin; 11 nights for $1,090 interior, $1,699 balcony; 12 nights for $1,390 interior, $1,999 balcony; and 14 nights for $1,590 interior, $2,199 balcony.

 

