Viking Line Brings Brazil to the Baltic

Viking Line is featuring a Brazilian theme on its March and April sailings in the Baltic.

The line is promising Chimichurri sausages, Cachaçal and coconut spiced rice and Chorizo-filled pork necks, with gauchos cutting the meat from skewers – Churrascaria style.

”Brazil is known for its high-quality steaks and meat culture. The visiting meat cutters onboard come from Brazil and will be in our ships’ Buffet Restaurants to highlight the dinners,” commented Viking Line’s Restaurant Manager Bodil Stahl.

The Brazilian theme will also feature music and dance with traditional costumes.

The ships will present samba and Capoeira Martial Arts performances accompanied by Afro-Brazilian music.

Shops on board will carry a selection of Brazilian products, such as wines, beers and chocolates.

”Our theme weeks are an excellent way to get to know the cultures and customs in various countries. We want to provide authentic experiences,” added Lotta Bergman, entertainment manager.

Viking said it has offered theme cruises since the 1980s from Las Vegas gaming to French gourmet cooking.