TUI Cruises Announces 2015-2016 Including Asia

TUI Cruises has announced more than 50 different itineraries and 23 new ports for the 12-month period running from April 2015 to April 2016. One hundred and sixty six departures are offered, ranging from four to 17 days.

New programs include Mein Schiff 1 being deployed in Asia for the winter 2015-2016, sailing three different itineraries from Singapore to Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.

Following the delivery of Mein Schiff 3 this summer, TUI will take delivery of a second newbuild and sister ship, Mein Schiff 4, in 2015. She will sail from Kiel to the Norwegian fjords and the Baltic, before moving to the Canary Islands for the winter season 2015 – 2016 on two alternating seven-day itineraries.

In spring 2015, Mein Schiff 2 will sail a 13-day cruises from Antalya to the Black Sea, before spending the rest of the summer on 10-day Mediterranean cruises from Palma. She deploys to Dubai for the following winter season.

Mein Schiff 3 will sail a variety of summer itineraries in 2015 from Valletta and will spend the winter in the Caribbean.