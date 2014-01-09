Seabourn Launches 2014 Savings Event

Seabourn Cruise Line has launched its 2014 Signature Savings Event, featuring special offers and savings on a worldwide array of voyages throughout 2014 and 2015.

The promotion includes the following offers on select sailings: Special savings, complimentary veranda suite upgrades, additional savings up to 15% on combination voyages, and $1000 per suite shipboard credit for penthouse and premium suites.

"Now is the season when many travelers plan their vacations for the year," said John Delaney, Seabourn's senior vice president, marketing and sales. "Our Signature Savings promotion offers the absolute best value opportunity for booking a Seabourn cruise."

The so-called Signature Savings Event applies to select 2014 and 2015 cruises around the globe. Sample offers include complimentary suite upgrades, additional savings on combination cruises, and shipboard credit on premium suites for Mediterranean cruises. Many of the line's Northern Europe, Antarctica and Patagonia, South America, and Arabia, Africa and India voyages feature complimentary suite upgrades and shipboard credit on premium suites. Cruises to Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada and New England, as well as transatlantic sailings, include shipboard credit on premium suites.

Seabourn's ships offer key elements that the company said set them apart: “spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas; superb dining in a choice of venues; open bars throughout the ship; fine wines poured at lunch and dinner; award-winning personalized service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that make guests feel right at home onboard.”

Cruises range from seven days to more than 100 days, visiting hundreds of ports, including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways.

 

