TriYards Wins Cruise Contracts

TriYards has announced a newbuild contract for a river vessel for Aqua Expeditions and a refurb contract with International Shipping Partners for the upgrading of accommodations on the Silver Discoverer.

With two yards in Vietnam and one in Houston, the company will build the hull and install the piping, electrical and mechanical systems in the 205-foot Aqua Mekong. Described as a five-star vessel, passenger accommodations will also be built by TriYards.

In addition, the 5,128-ton Silver Discover will undergo a 12-week refit for new cabins, gym and a beauty salon, before entering service toward the end of Q1.

TriYards said it is well positioned to meet the demands for the quality finishing and workmanship required for cruise ships by leveraging its experience from accommodations work for the offshore oil and gas industry.