Rouen Offers New Honfleur Terminal

Expecting 32 calls and 13,246 passengers in 2014, the Port of Rouen recently inaugurated its new cruise terminal in Honfleur on the “Quai en Seine” promising cruise companies and their passengers a “welcome, comfortable and safe cruise terminal.”

The project was planned and funded by the HAROPA – Port of Rouen, to facilitate people and cargo traffic, and to put in place safety measures as outlined by the ISPS code.

The terminal is accessible to persons with reduced mobility, also offering tourist information and a boutique with souvenirs and regional products from Normandy.

What the port called a one-stop passenger and baggage check-in point has been designed for possible turnarounds in Honfleur.

Rouen is expecting increased traffic generated by current and future events planned in Normandy and in particularly in Honfleur and Rouen, like the commemoration of the start of the Great War and the 70th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, the 2014 Panorama a 360° XXL painting located in a big cylindrical building 28 meters high by Yadegar Asisi and, and the opening of the Joan of Arc History Museum in 2015.

 

