PortMiami is gearing up for its busiest cruise ship day of the 2013-2014 cruise season. On Sunday, Nov. 10 the Port is scheduled to welcome nine ships.

They are (in alphabetical order by cruise line): the AIDAbella, Carnival Glory, Disney Magic, Norwegian Sun, Pearl and Star, Oceania's Regatta, Vision of the Seas, and the Bimini Superfast VI.