Mein Schiff 3 Launched at STX Turku Shipyard

The float-out of TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 3, described as an environmentally friendly cruise ship, was performed at STX Turku Shipyard on Friday, Nov. 8, 2013.

The production of newbuilding 1383 started one year ago. Mein Schiff 3 is scheduled for delivery in spring 2014. Her sister ship NB 1384, Mein Schiff 4, is currently under construction and will be delivered one year after Mein Schiff 3. The building periods of these two ships are record-breaking tight, according to STX. New building practises with high block outfitting ratio and modularization have been utilized more than ever. New innovative and efficient building concepts, such as the outer decks concept, have proved to be successful, the yard stated.

Mein Shiff 3 and her sister ship Mein Shiff 4 are each 99,000 tons. Once completed, these cruise ships will be approximately. 295 meters long and 36 meters wide. They will both have 1,253 staterooms (2,500 lower beds) and have crews of 1,000.

The cruise ships will have many environmentally friendly features. The combined system for treating exhaust gases minimizes sulfur, nitrogen oxide, fine dust and soot emissions. Compliance with the safe return to port requirement includes also additional passenger comfort features. Particular emphasis has been put on the ships’ energy efficiencies. Therefore, the ships consume about 30 percent less energy compared to cruise ships of similar sizes.

“We are very pleased to float this ship out on schedule. The work will continue with the final installation of the various systems and interior outfitting. The ship will be ready for delivery to the customer in spring of 2014,” said Jari Anttila, Deputy CEO of STX Finland Oy.