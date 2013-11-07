Royal Caribbean Promises Best Deals Early

Vacationers who book early can enjoy the widest selection and best value on a 2014 Royal Caribbean International cruise, according to a press release from the cruise line. From Nov. 8 through 29, 2013, Royal Caribbean is offering balcony staterooms for the price of ocean views and ocean-view staterooms for the price of interiors aboard a Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean, or Europe cruise, departing March 1 through Oct. 31, 2014. Furthermore, vacationers who take advantage of the offer also can receive a savings of $1,000 per stateroom when the book a balcony or suite-category stateroom on a seven-night or longer Europe itinerary and purchase their air travel through Royal Caribbean ChoiceAir.

Royal stated that vacationers can book a balcony stateroom for the price of an ocean view aboard the Adventure of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, and Serenade of the Seas. Ocean-view staterooms aboard Enchantment of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Legend of the Seas, Majesty of the Seas, Splendour of the Seas, and Vision of the Seas will be priced the same as interior staterooms.

The limited-time pricing for ocean-view and balcony staterooms are available worldwide. The Royal Caribbean ChoiceAir offer is available for new and individual U.S. and Canadian bookings. Guest must provide option code SNT1 at time of booking and air travel must be purchased through Royal Caribbean ChoiceAir by Dec. 15, 2013 in order to receive the $1,000 savings per stateroom. Details and more information will be available from the cruise line on Nov. 08.

Along with its Lowest Airfare Guarantee, Royal Caribbean said its ChoiceAir provides booked guest with flexibility to a choose among a wide range of airlines and flights, round-the-clock guest support throughout the vacation planning process, and peace of mind in knowing that they will make it to their ship for their cruise. If the ChoiceAir flight is delayed or cancelled, Royal Caribbean will work to re-accommodate guests to help them make it to their ship in time for departure or to the next port.