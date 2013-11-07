Three Costa Ships in Drydock in Genoa in November

As part of an ongoing investment program in quality and sustainability for the Costa brand fleet, in November 2013, three Costa Crociere ships are scheduled to arrive in Genoa for planned maintenance.

Costa is investing more than 10 million euro for the work that will be performed at the San Giorgio del Porto shipyard in Genoa. The work will involve more than 100 people, according to Costa, mainly from the contracted suppliers.

The first two Costa ships in the yard are the Costa Voyager (24,400 gross tonnage), from Nov. 7 for about two weeks, and the Costa neoRiviera (48,200 gross tonnage), from Nov. 7 through Nov. 12; the third will be the Costa Classica (53,000 gross tonnage), from Nov.12 through Dec. 21. 

The Costa Voyager will undergo hull and engine work, while routine maintenance will be performed on the Costa Classica, done on the average every two-and-half years, involving both the hull and engine sections and the hotel side.

For the Costa neoRiviera, which was previously operated as the Grand Mistral for Iberocruceros, scheduled work includes, besides hull and engine, renovations to her open-air decks and inside guest area.

 

