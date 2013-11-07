Celebrity and New York Rangers in Marketing Partnership

The New York Rangers and Celebrity Cruises today announced a new marketing partnership naming Celebrity Cruises the Official Cruise Line of the Rangers. The affiliation will give Blueshirt fans access to exclusive offers from Celebrity Cruises, including the first-ever Rangers Legends Cruise. In addition, Celebrity Cruises will have a prominent presence at the completely transformed Madison Square Garden during Rangers games.

The Rangers Legends Cruise is a seven-night vacation to Bermuda on board the Celebrity Summit departing August 3, 2014 from Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, New Jersey, featuring Rangers greats Ron Duguay, Adam Graves, Ron Greschner and Stephane Matteau. The vacation package will include access to Rangers stars, as well as activities onboard and ashore, including meet and greet events, shore excursions featuring Bermuda experiences, private receptions, such as a sunset barbecue on the ship’s pool deck, and more.

The Rangers will host an in-arena shooting contest at five home games throughout the 2013-14 season, offering five fans a chance to win a spot for them and a guest on the Rangers Legends Cruise. Celebrity also will hold a sweepstakes providing contestants with a chance to participate in an on-ice shooting contest during the Rangers game on April 5, 2014.

“Celebrity Cruises is widely known for excellence and modern luxury, which makes us an ideal fit with the New York Rangers and Madison Square Garden,” said Michael Bayley, president & CEO of Celebrity. “The team is a premium franchise with an enormous fan-base; and Madison Square Garden attracts loyal, passionate and affluent fans and families,” he continued. "Rangers' games at Madison Square Garden take place in one of our most important markets and represent an unrivaled opportunity to uniquely connect with fans and attendees.”

“We are always looking to work with our partners to provide unique experiences for our fans,” said Ryan O’Hara, president, content distribution and sales, The Madison Square Garden Company. “The Rangers have one of the most passionate and loyal fan bases in sports, and we are excited to partner with Celebrity Cruises, the world’s top-rated premium cruise line, to offer our Blueshirt faithful the unique and thrilling opportunity to go on a cruise with several Rangers legends.”

As part of the new marketing partnership, Celebrity will be featured on in-Arena dasherboards at The Garden that also will be visible to Rangers fans viewing at home on MSG Network. In addition, Celebrity Cruises will have integration on the Rangers’ team websites; on GardenVision, the new state-of-the-art center-hung multimedia display; as well as on-ice branding and digital signage during the Rangers Legends Cruise shooting contests.