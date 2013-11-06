Tour Operator Brings Princess online in Italian Market

Italian tour operator Gioco Viaggi has announced that by using the FIBOS technology supplied by IST, it is able to book 23 cruise lines online, and is adding Princess Cruises. Gioco Viaggi said it is the official representative for Princess in the Italian market.

Creating its own website, the tour operator allows 11,780 Italian travel agents to book Princess cruises more effectively, according to a company statement.

Through the XML integration of FIBOS, online travel agents (OTA) and conventional travel agencies are able to integrate the cruise engine in their own web page. Therefore, the company said, they can offer real-time information on Princess cruises to their customers.

Gigi Torre, general director of Gioco Viaggi explained: “Our partnership with IST has been very productive. The new Princess booking engine is one of a series of projects focused on IT technology to improve sales. This new platform will be a powerful tool for driving demand and a very good opportunity for the travel agencies and OTAs that will be able to feature and promote special offers from Princess.

“Until now, Princess could not be booked online in Italy.

“During the last 15 years we have been developing, enlarging and improving our products with the purpose to increase the level automation of the travel agencies’ cruise sales,” commented.

Manuel Sardi, general director of IST.

Headquartered in Barcelona, IST is a cruise GDS (global distribution system) with over 15 years of experience.